GOSPELHEIM :: Neuer Track der britischen Dark Rock/Metal Band

Die okkulte Dark Rock/Metal Band GOSPELHEIM veröffentlicht den neuen Song “Satan Blues” als zweite Single aus dem kommenden neuen Album “Ritual & Repetition”, das am 21. Oktober bei Prophecy Productions erscheinen soll.

GOSPELHEIM comment on ‘Satan Blues’: “This playful yet thought provoking song holds its influences of classic rock close to the heart, whilst giving a nod towards the blues legend Robert Johnson”, “singer and guitarist Ricardo explains. “It is musically conceived as a journey that lyrically offers a critical view on the role of villains in various hierarchies; including the church and state affairs, as well as corruption in politics and business.”