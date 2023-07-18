FORTÍÐ :: Neue Videosingle ‚Uppskera‘

Das isländische Metal-Trio FORTÍÐ veröffentlicht die Videosingle „Uppskera“ („Ernte“) als ersten Vorgeschmack auf das kommende neue Album „Narkissos“. „Narkissos“ wird voraussichtlich am 13. Oktober 2023 bei Lupus Lounge veröffentlicht.

Ppre-sale: http://lnk.spkr.media/narkissos

Eine weitere Neuigkeit ist, dass parallel zu „Narkissos“ ein 3CD-Artbook mit dem Titel „Völuspá“ erscheinen wird, das alle drei Alben der ursprünglichen Trilogie enthält. Jedes Album kommt mit drei Bonustracks und das Buch enthält unter anderem Einleitungen von Einar „Eldur“ Thorberg Guðmundsson und Kári Pálsson sowie alle Texte in Originalsprache und englischer Übersetzung.

FORTÍÐ comment on ‚Uppskera‘: „This song opens up with the final verses in Gestaþáttur* from Hávamál“, mastermind Einar Thorberg Guðmundsson explains. „The poem translates something like this: ‚Cattle die, kindred die / You yourself die / But reputation never dies / Of one who has earned it. / Cattle die, kindred die / You yourself die / But I know one thing that never dies / And that’s a dead person’s deeds‘. The song continues by journeying into the mind of a man with a ruined reputation from his past deeds. And as the title ‚Uppskera‘ (‚Harvest‘) suggests, this man is reaping as he sowed, but he blames all his misfortunes on others. His name will not be honoured after he is gone from this world.“