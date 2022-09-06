FORTÍÐ :: Neue EP der Pagan-Black-Metaller mit Lyric-Video angekündigt

Nach dem sechsten FORTÍÐ-Album “World Serpent” gibt die Band nun mit der Zwei-Track-EP “Dómur um dauðan hvern” (“Judgement of Everyone Dead”) einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf ein weiteres Werk. Das isländische Pagan-Black-Metal-Trio enthüllt nun die Lyric-Video-Single ‘För’ (“Journey”) als Vorgeschmack auf die MCD, die am 18. November 2022 veröffentlicht werden soll. www.facebook.com/fortid

FORTÍÐ comment: “The first track on the ‘Dómur um dauðan hvern’ EP is called ‘För’, which translates to ‘journey’, but the word can also be taken to mean ‘marks’ as in the plural of a mark”, mastermind Einar Eldur Thorberg aka Einar Thorberg Guðmundsson explains. “Well, both translations apply in this case, because this song deals with mankind’s journey throughout the ages and the indelible marks that we leave behind.”