FOLKRIM :: Neue Single aus 2. Album der Finnischen Folk Metaller

Die finnische Folk Metal Band FOLKRIM wird ihr zweites Studioalbum “On Foaming Waves” am 21. Oktober 2022 über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die Band veröffentlichte nun eine zweite Single und ein Musikvideo zum Track “Entwined”. https://folkrim.bandcamp.com

The band comments:

Our last single, Crack a Cold One brought us a whole lot of positive feedback and we’re ready to face future fights with those under our belt. Next in the chamber is ‘Entwined!’ The song has more traditional tropes and riffs sprinkled with some wordplay and theatrics. Along the song we’ll be releasing a music video featuring Finnish summer landscapes and bodies – not to mention the themes of heavy boozing. The video is penned by our very own bass artiste extraordinaire, Viktor Suominen. The artist comments: “They say that the camera adds a few kilos, but fucking 30!” We leave you with these words: Open up the entwine and get partying!”