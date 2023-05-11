FEN :: Neuer Track vom kommenden Album

FEN veröffentlichen den neuen Track „Truth Is Futility“ als zweite Single aus dem kommenden Album „Monuments to Absence“, das am 7. Juli 2023 bei Prophecy Productions erscheinen soll.

Preorder: http://lnk.spkr.media/fen-monuments

FEN comment on ‚Truth Is Futility‘: „The title says it all: the quest for truth is a futile one and even when presented with self-evident realities, our species will violently reject anything that contradicts enshrined dogma and the fragile beliefs to which many desperately nail their sense of identity to“, mastermind Frank „The Watcher“ Allain muses.