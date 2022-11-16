FÄUST :: Neue Melodic Black/Death Single „And All That Is Evil“!

Von der französischen Melodic Black/Death Metal Band FÄUST kommt am 9. Dezember das Debütalbum „Death From Beyond“, das über das schwedische Label Black Lion Records erscheinen wird. Zur Unterstützung des neuen Albums haben FÄUST den Track „And All That Is Evil“ veröffentlicht.

Preorder: https://faustblacklion.bandcamp.com/album/death-from-beyond

FÄUST comments:

„‚All That is Evil‘ is a raw fast song, It’s a kind of blast that goes straight after the epic opener. This song is really powerful and aggressive. One of my favourite tracks of this album!“