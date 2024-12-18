EX DEO :: 1. Song von neuer EP

EX DEO, das Projekt von KATAKYLSM-Frontmann Maurizio Iacono, wird die neue EP „Year of the Four Emperors“ veröffentlichen. Die EP ist das erste Album bei Reigning Phoenix Music und wird am 10. Januar 2025 exklusiv auf Tour und über die RPM Webstores veröffentlicht. Weitere physische Editionen, einschließlich exklusiver Vinyls, werden am 14. Februar veröffentlicht. Die Band wird außerdem im Januar als Support von DARK FUNERAL und FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE auf Europatour gehen, bevor sie im Frühjahr als Support von SEPTICFLESH und VLTIMAS nach Nordamerika kommt.

Pre-order: https://exdeo.rpm.link/yotfePR

Um die Veröffentlichung zu feiern, hat die Band die erste Single „Vespasian“ zusammen mit einem Lyric-Video veröffentlicht. https://exdeo.rpm.link/vespasianPR

Maurizio comments about the song „The EP’s closing track is an anthem of resilience and renewal. Vespasian emerges as a figure of stability amid the chaos, and the music reflects his calculated strength. Triumphant melodies intertwine with thunderous percussion, capturing his consolidation of power and the restoration of Rome’s fractured empire. The lyrics exalt Vespasian as the harbinger of a new era, culminating in a resounding declaration of victory and legacy. His reign ushers in the Flavian dynasty and a semblance of peace.“