DEMONSTEALER :: Neues Video vom kommenden Album

Am 31. März wird „The Propaganda Machine“ veröffentlicht, das brandneue Studioalbum von DEMONIC RESURRECTION-Frontmann DEMSONTEALER. Begleitet wird er auf dem Album von einem Elite-Ensemble einiger der besten Musiker im Metal (Kataklysm, ex-Cradle of Filth, Ne Obliviscaris + viele mehr)Nach der Veröffentlichung der ersten Single „Monolith Of Hate“, legen Demsontealer heute mit dem Eröffnungssong „The Fear Campaign“ nach. Auf dem Song sind Hannes Grossmann am Schlagzeug, Dean Paul Arnold an der Leadgitarre, Anabelle Iratni an den Tasten und Dominic Forest Lapointe am Bass zu hören. https://www.facebook.com/DemonstealerOfficial

Demonstealer comments:

„Over the years I’ve spoken a lot about the issues that plague my country, India. We have a very right wing, religious extremist government that has worked very hard to create fear in the minds of the common people by demonizing people of other religions. Fear has always been a weapon in both politics and religion to keep people in control. That is what this song speaks about. Musically Hannes Grossmann (drums) and Dominic Lapointe (bass) have added an incredible energy to the track. I like to think of it as controlled chaos. Dean Paul Arnold has added the icing on the cake with his epic guitar solos and melodies.“