DEFILED SERENITY :: Neue Single vom Before The Dawn Sänger

Die finnische Melodic Death Metal Band DEFILED SERENITY wird am 21. Februar 2025 ihr Debütalbum „Within the Slumber of the Mind“ über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die zweite Single ‚Exiled to Infinity‘ wird heute veröffentlicht und das von Tuomas Saukkonen (Before The Dawn, Wolfheart, Dawn Of Solace) produzierte Musikvideo kann bei YouTube angesehen werden.

LISTEN: https://push.fm/fl/defiled-serenity-exiled

Vocalist Paavo Laapotti (Before The Dawn) comments:

”The song’s lyrics are about distressing and constant fear of death inside an individual’s head. He’s lost in his own mind and doesn’t know what is real and what is fake. He only has a strong feeling that he’s being chased and he’s forced to escape into the unknown.” ”This is one of the oldest songs written for this album and it has been waiting for the right moment to be released. Well, the day is finally here and I’m very glad that we got the right feel into the song that it needed.”