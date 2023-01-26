DEAD END FINLAND :: Letzte Single vor Albumrelease

Die finnische Dark Melodic Metal Band DEAD END FINLAND hat die letzte Single „Up So High, Down So Low“ aus ihrem kommenden fünften Studioalbum „Victory“ veröffentlicht, das am 31. März 2023 über Inverse Records erscheinen soll. Auf der Single ist der bekannte finnische Metal-Rap-Künstler Nyrkki-Kyllikki zu hören. Zu der Single wurde ein Musikvideo gedreht, bei dem Anton Paananen Regie führte und das von Niklas Nordling produziert wurde. http://www.deadendfinland.com

Album-Preorder: https://inverse-records.myshopify.com/products/dead-end-finland-victory-cd-pre-order

Guitarist & Bass player Santtu Rosén comment:

„The last single from Dead End Finland’s new album to be released in March is called „Up so high, down so low“. Life is full of ups and downs. Sometimes it’s important to take a deeper look at what’s really important. You can never say for sure what a jump into the unknown will bring, but sometimes a new beginning can be found in a free fall. „Up so High, Down so low“ encourages to take that leap of faith. The song features the Finnish metal-rap artist Nyrkki-Kyllikki. „