DARK DRIVEN :: Neuer Track „Through Waves of Sand“

Die schwedischen Dark/Gothic Metaller DARK DRIVEN haben das Video zu „Through Waves of Sand“ enthüllt, den letzten Einblick in ihr Debütalbum „From the Unbeliever“, das am Freitag, den 21. März über Hammerheart Records erscheint.

Order: https://darkdriven.lnk.to/fromtheunbeliever

„Unter der Regie des visionären Claudio Marino (Watain, Gaerea, Katatonia) und produziert von Artax Film, ist das Video ein kalter, traumhafter Abstieg; hypnotisch, erschütternd und unmöglich, den Blick abzuwenden.“

Frontman Filip comments on the track and video: „The theme of the song revolves around a love story that takes a dark turn. Add a touch of witchcraft, and the scene is set. I have known Claudio since my time as the vocalist for Corporation 187, when he played in a band called Roswell here in Linköping. Our bands shared the stage on several occasions, giving me the opportunity to witness his creative talent firsthand. Over the years, I have followed his work closely, and when I approached him to create the video for this song, he exceeded all our expectations. His dedication and expertise truly stand out, and we couldn’t be happier with what he has delivered.“