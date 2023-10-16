CRYPTA :: „Stronghold“ Lyric Video vom aktuellen Album

Die Death Metal Band CRYPTA hat ein neues Lyric-Video zu ihrem Song „Stronghold“ aus ihrem neuen Album „Shades of Sorrow“ veröffentlicht. Das im August veröffentlichte zweite Album von CRYPTA stürmte weltweit die Charts (#23 Offizielle Deutsche Album Charts, #17 Offizielle Rock & Metal Album Charts UK, #5 Top New Artist Albums & #7 Current Hard Music Albums USA, #4 Hard Music Albums CAN, u.v.m.).

Order: https://lnk.to/CRYPTA-ShadesOfSorrow

Fernanda Lira (bass, vocals) on Shades of Sorrow:

“Shades of Sorrow is a semi-concept album which describes a journey through the depths of our psyche when facing tough battles. It’s a trip to the many shades of pain we sometimes have to face while enduring our lives’ challenges. The songs are the perfect gloomy, dark, emotional soundtrack for this journey.“