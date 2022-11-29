CRUACHAN :: Neues Video „The Crow“ der Irish Folk Metaller

Die Irish Folk-Metal Pioniere CRUACHAN veröffentlichen ein Video zu „The Crow“ mit Gastauftritt des Schauspielers Jon Campling aus u.a. Harry Potter. Digital ist die Single überall erhältlich: https://ingrv.es/the-crow-cos-y

Ihr neuntes Studioalbum „The Living and the Dead“ wird im Frühjahr 2023 via Despotz Records veröffentlicht.

„From the uplifting excitement and energy of track one, The Living, this album grabs your heart and mind then drags them on a fantastic journey through haunting and foreboding stories put to sublimely beautiful folk and aggressive metal, constantly interweaving until we reach…. The Dead“

– Jon Campling / Actor (Harry Potter, Final Fantasy)