CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX :: 2. neuer Dark Rock Track vom Album “Banefyre”

Die Dark Rocker CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX haben den dritten neuen Track aus dem kommenden Album “Banefyre” enthüllt. Das kommende Album wird weltweit am 09. September 2022 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht. Der Song “Bonefire” kann ab sofort über den offiziellen Season of Mist YouTube Kanal gestreamt werden.

Belinda comments: “‘Bonefire’ is targeted at the politicians, who’re some of the wealthiest people around, and also the most un-empathetic sons of bitches towards the poorest and most vulnerable in our society. These people in government have the power to change things around, make a difference, but they choose not to. It’s an ideological choice they make. The bottom line is.. these people just don’t give a hoot about anything but themselves. They are not all bad. But there sure are some rotten eggs. Chuck em on a fire of bones and let them contemplate on their actions for a while.

Ps! No politicians were hurt during the making of this song.”