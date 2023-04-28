CRADLE OF FILTH :: Neuer Studio Track zum Live-Album-Release

Die Extrem-Metal-Legenden CRADLE OF FILTH haben heute ihr erstes Live-Album seit über 20 Jahren, „Trouble And Their Double Lives“, über Napalm Records veröffentlicht. Order here: https://lnk.to/CradleOfFilth-TATDL

Zur Feier der heutigen Albumveröffentlichung haben CRADLE OF FILTH ein brandneues Live-Musikvideo zu einem der beiden neuen Studiotracks, „Demon Prince Regent“, veröffentlicht (zuvor war es „She is a Fire“).

CRADLE OF FILTH master of ceremonies Dani Filth says about the track and live album release:

„The footage for the studio track ‘Demon Prince Regent’ was filmed on the road whilst recently undertaking the co-headline ‘Double Trouble Live’ tour with DevilDriver in the US. The video is a logical visual bridge between airing the second studio track and the actual live album, wherein you also get the luxury of seeing our repugnant faces. As for the album itself, I hope everyone enjoys this cantankerous volley of s(hits) just as much as we enjoyed making them, with songs stolen from Cradle shows from all across the world.

And as cliche as it sounds, ‘this album is totally for the fans… Let’s see those f**king horns!!!’“