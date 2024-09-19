CHARLOTTE WESSELS :: Neue Single feat. Alissa White-Gluz

Die niederländische Singer-Songwriterin CHARLOTTE WESSELS begibt sich auf eine düstere und schwere Reise, wenn sie die neueste Single aus ihrem kommenden Soloalbum „The Obsession“ veröffentlicht, das am Freitag, den 20. September 2024 über Napalm Records erscheint. Der neue Track mit dem Titel „Ode To The West Wind“ wird von Alissa White-Gluz von Arch Enemy gesungen.

CHARLOTTE WESSELS on „Ode To The West Wind”:

“I’m thrilled to present the fifth single from The Obsession – and my fifth collaboration with the incomparable Alissa White-Gluz. Many of our songs together are inspired by or based on classic poetry, and ‘Ode to the West Wind’, drawn from Percy Shelley’s poem of the same name, is the latest addition to this thematic journey. Shelley’s poem reflects his admiration for the untamable force of nature and his thoughts on his own legacy. For the music video, we explored humanity’s impact on the natural world (spoiler: it’s not pretty) by reimagining iconic artworks like Caspar David Friedrich’s Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog and Raphael’s cherubs from the Sistine Madonna, only this time suffused with pollution, wings made of trash, and covered in toxic waste.

I’m incredibly excited about how this song has evolved through my collaboration with the band and Alissa, I can’t wait to unleash this wall of sound at our upcoming shows, and of course I can’t wait for you to experience this song in the full context of The Obsession – out in just a few days!”