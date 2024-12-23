Als herzliches Dankeschön für die Unterstützung veröffentlichen CEMETERY SKYLINE „The Coldest Heart (Live Semi Acoustic 2024)“, das kurz vor der Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums „Nordic Gothic“ im Oktober in intimer Atmosphäre aufgenommen wurde. Die Veröffentlichung kommt kurz nachdem CEMETERY SKYLINE mit Freude erfahren haben, dass sie für die finnische Emma 2025 in den Kategorien „Bester Rock“ und „Bester Künstler (Publikumswahl)“ nominiert wurden.

Markus Vanhala (guitar) is looking back: „We went all the way to New York City to celebrate the release of our album, „Nordic Gothic“, and besides all the partying at Duff’s we played a special secret show and did it the old school 90’s MTV Unplugged trio way. So here’s one result of that night, ‚The Coldest Heart‘, in its most gentle and stripped down acoustic way. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed this special moment.“