CEMETERY SKYLINE :: 2. Single von neuer Band mit Mitgliedern von DT, Insomnium, Amorphis + Sentenced

Eine neue Gothic Metal Band mit bekannten Gesichtern aus Finnland und Schweden veröffentlicht den 2. Track „In Darkness“. CEMETERY SKYLINE, bestehend aus Sänger Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, The Halo Effect), Gitarrist Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum), Keyboarder Santeri Kallio (Amorphis), Bassist Victor Brandt (Dimmu Borgir, Witchery) sowie Vesa Ranta (Sentenced), werden ihr Livedebüt im Sommer in Finnland geben.

Listen: https://CemeterySkyline.lnk.to/InDarkness-SingleNe

“It is a song about losing your sense of self in all kinds of misery and doubt”, says Mikael Stanne (vocals) about the lyrics of the song while Santeri Kallio (keyboards) sheds light on the music: “I like to think that people feel the melody and the vibe with this one. It’s taking me back to a gothic disco in Düsseldorf in ’96. There is a lot of smoke, a lot of lights, good melodies, a nice and steady beat.” Markus Vanhala (guitar) further elaborates: “After the first single it shows a different side of goth. Goths like to dance… in darkness. Dancing with themselves or with myself, like Billy Idol once said, who had a valid point.”