BRYMIR :: Neues Video aus aktuellem Album

Die Melodic Death Metal Band BRYMIR hat ein neues Musikvideo zu ihrem Song „Seeds Of Downfall“ veröffentlicht, der aus dem vierten Album „Voices In The Sky“ stammt, das vor einem Jahr, im August 2022, über Napalm Records veröffentlicht wurde. Zusammen mit ihren Kollegen von WOLFHEART und BEFORE THE DAWN spielt der Fünfer diesen Herbst im legendären Tavastia Club in ihrer Heimatstadt Helsinki, bevor er mit BATTLE BEAST auf Tour geht, die am 22. November in Haarlem, NL, beginnt. Order: https://lnk.to/VoicesInTheSky

Viktor Gullichsen on „Seeds Of Downfall“:

“In honor of the first anniversary of our latest album, we present you with a music video for the song ‘Seeds of Downfall’. It’s a live video shot at the release show of Voices in the Sky at Tavastia, Helsinki. (when I still had some hair left on my head). Tavastia is one of our all-time favorite venues and watching this brings back many sweet memories from that exciting time we when finally got to show our new stuff to the world. Let’s wish our album a happy birthday and blast the heck out of our new video!”