BROTTHOGG :: Neues Video vom kommenden Album der norwegischen Extrem Metaller

Die norwegische Black/Death/Thrash Metal Band BROTTHOGG hat einen neuen Track auf dem YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion veröffentlicht. “Ved Skumringens Ytterste Rand” stammt vom neuen Werk “Epicinium”, das am 1. Oktober veröffentlicht wird. https://brotthogg.bandcamp.com/album/epicinium

“As always we try to provide a personal approach towards the fine attributes extreme metal has to offer. Our focus is to create something brutal and aggressive, but also melodic and progressive, all interspersed with the freezing cold layers of black metal. Whether you call it back metal, death metal or even thrash metal, we hope we have created an intriguing release well worth exploring”.