BLACKLIST :: Neues Video zur Album-VÖ

Das New Yorker Coldwave-Kollektiv BLACKLIST hat heute sein zweites Album „Afterworld“ über Profound Lore Records veröffentlicht. Zur Unterstützung des neuen Albums hat die Band ein Musikvideo für den Track „Lovers In Mourning“ online gestellt. https://blacklist-motcx.bandcamp.com/

Info: Mit zehn brandneuen Tracks, vollgepackt mit dem fesselnden und unverwechselbaren Sound der Band, knüpft „Afterworld“ nahtlos an den von der Kritik hochgelobten Vorgänger „Midnight of the Century“ (2009) an: Kraftvolle und düstere Hymnen, die Elemente aus Shoegaze und Heavy Metal mit Coldwave in einer fließenden Bewegung vereinen.

Joshua Strachan about the song:

A lot of strange and maybe seemingly unrelated things came together with this song. But with Blacklist I like to lean into those. Post-punk is in some sense a genre exercise, so there’s no point in doing it by-the-numbers. As with much of „Afterworld,“ this song is about desire and longing, but also about feeling as if love might be impossible or forever out of your reach. Whether because of distance, isolation, or lots of bad luck, I think we all have hit those walls at one point or another.