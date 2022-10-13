BLACKLIST :: 4. und letzte Single vor Album-Release

Die New Yorker Post-Punk/Dark-Rock-Veteranen BLACKLIST bereiten sich auf die Veröffentlichung ihres zweiten Albums “Afterworld” vor, das am 28. Oktober über Profound Lore Records erscheinen wird. Zur Unterstützung des neuen Albums hat die Band die vierte und letzte Single “Nightbound” veröffentlicht.

https://blacklist-motcx.bandcamp.com/

Info:

Mit zehn brandneuen Tracks, vollgepackt mit dem fesselnden und unverwechselbaren Sound der Band, knüpft das neue Album von Blacklist nahtlos an den von der Kritik gefeierten Vorgänger “Midnight of the Century” (2009) an: Kraftvolle und düstere Hymnen, die Elemente von Shoegaze und Heavy Metal mit Coldwave in einer fließenden Bewegung vereinen. “Afterworld” wurde von Joshua Strachan im Primal Architecture Studio, Appalachia, VA produziert und von Sanford Parker (Darkthrone, Yob, BLOODYMINDED) gemischt. Das Album kann hier vorbestellt werden: https://linktr.ee/blacklistmusic

Joshua Strachan comments:

We wrote the first four new songs that informed the direction of ‘Afterworld’ in June of 2021. I was coming off of a spring Queensrÿche binge and into the summer listening constantly to the most recent Vain record. I’d bought an old ESP guitar online, and I was learning lots of classic Dokken and Iron Maiden tunes in my basement in Virginia. You can really hear all this on “Nightbound.” I had this vague idea, inspired by Maiden’s “Somewhere In Time,” of doing a guitar synth record. Something that had always been missing from the early Blacklist stuff was synth – we were, after all, on Wierd Records at the time! I tried an old Korg, but this was one case where analog and vintage wasn’t better. I landed on the Meris Enzo pedal, which proved really inspirational. Suddenly playing these Jake E. Lee-type riffs sounded like Simple Minds – which couldn’t be more Blacklist.