BLACK LAVA :: 2. neuer Track der Blackened Death Metaller

Das Blackened Death Metal Quartett BLACK LAVA veröffentlicht seinen zweiten Track “Eye of the Moon”. Der Song wird von einem Musikvideo begleitet, das von Colin Jeffs gefilmt und geschnitten und von Black Lava und Ten of Swords produziert wurde. Der Song ist auf dem offiziellen Kanal von Season of Mist zu finden, worüber auch das Debütwerk “Soul Furnace” am 25. November erscheinen wird. https://blacklava-aus.bandcamp.com/releases

BLACK LAVA comments: “‘Eye of the Moon’ tells a story of a man embarking on a journey through harsh landscapes – such as snow, forests and mountains – in search of a witches lair, looking for strength and guidance. The clip was shot in the beautiful scenes of Mt Buffalo, in Victoria, Australia. With its stunning landscape, dramatic cliffs and peaks, it was the perfect location for the story to take place. Filmed in the heart of winter over three days, the conditions were extremely difficult with temperatures dropping from -1 to -7 Celsius, which proved especially hard on camera equipment and the crews, with the constant snow, rain, and wind, made it near impossible to capture the artistic vision. Our hands were freezing at times and could hardly move, but with an amazing dedicated team we persevered with its creation, and what you see is the result.

We are extremely proud to present ‘Eye of the Moon.'”