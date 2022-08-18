AUTUMN’S GRIEF :: Neues Lyric-Video der Dark Symphonic Metaller

Die finnische Dark Symphonic Metalband AUTUMN’S GRIEF wird ihr zweites Studioalbum “Dead By The Dawn” am 9. Dezember 2022 über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die erste Single “The Tide” wurde nun veröffentlicht mi einem brandneuen Lyric Video. https://autumnsgrief.bandcamp.com

Autumn’s Grief is a Finnish metal band that combines the elements from soundtrack music, melodic metal, symphonic metal and doom metal. The band was formed in 2021 by Santtu Rosén (Dead End Finland, Ex-Dying Daylight), Ville Skön (Willie Dangerr, Ex-Dying Daylight) and Noora Virtanen (Tulio, Musta Orkidea).

The band comments:

“The song tells a story of the two individuals destined to meet over and over again through the ages. Decades, centuries and millenniums may pass, but the connection never fades. It is a force binding together. The strong feeling of a familiarity. Where have I seen those eyes before? Though the times change we will always search for the one hidden deep down inside our memory. For with the company of some souls we feel more safe and whole.”