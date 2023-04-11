ARKONA :: Erste Single vom kommenden Album mit Video online

Die Pagan Metal Band ARKONA hat die Veröffentlichung ihres neunten Studioalbums „Kob'“ angekündigt, das am 16. Juni 2023 über Napalm Records erscheint. Nach fünf Jahren der Stille meldet sich die Band mit acht neuen Tracks zurück. „Kob'“ erzählt die Geschichte des Abstiegs der Menschheit in die Apokalypse, indem sie ihre Musik im Licht heidnischer Traditionen malt. Heute hat ARKONA die erste Single und den Titeltrack des Albums, „Kob'“ (dt.: Zauber), zusammen mit einem okkult inspirierten Musikvideo veröffentlicht.

ARKONA state about the upcoming album, Kob’:

“Kob’ is ARKONA’s darkest creation to date. Conceptually, the album describes six steps of the descent into the abyss, where each of the songs is the epitome of every step. We invite everyone to recognize the truth of the Primordial Darkness by plunging gradually into the world of the black reality of Suicidal Humanity through its complete annihilation.”