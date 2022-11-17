…AND OCEANS :: Brandneuer Track vom kommenden Album

Die Symphonic Black Metal Formation …AND OCEANS veröffentlicht einen weiteren brandneuen Track aus dem kommenden Album „As in Gardens, so in Tombs“. Das neue Werk wird am 27. Januar 2023 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht. „Likt Törnen Genom Kött“ kann über den offiziellen Season of Mist YouTube-Kanal angehört werden.

Preorder: https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/and-oceans-as-in-gardens-so-in-tombs

…AND OCEANS comment on the track: „After the latest straight forward track, we are exploring the sound of the 90’s a bit more with a lot of melodies and taking down the tempo a bit with this 3rd single. This is also the first song fully in Swedish in ages and like Mathias mentioned; “this song just screamed for Swedish lyrics”.“