AMONGRUINS :: Neues Album „Land Of The Black Sun“ digital schon verfügbar

Das neue Album „Land Of The Black Sun“ der Melodic Deather AMONGRUINS ist jetzt auf allen digitalen Streaming-Plattformen verfügbar. Das physische Album kann ab sofort vorbestellt werden (VÖ 14. Juli als 6-Panel-Digipack-CD).
https://theogonia-records.com/product/amongruins-land-of-the-black-sun-cd/
Bandcamp: https://theogoniarecords.bandcamp.com/album/land-of-the-black-sun
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2HM5iWa0EJdxOb6jkMyvBr?si=uMfp7UBbTYirPnMoPDCybA
iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1690273739?ls=1&app=itunes
Apple Music: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1690273739