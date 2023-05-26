AETHERIAN :: Neue Single der griechischen Melodic Deather

Die griechischen Melodic Death Metaller AETHERIAN enthüllen die hymnische zweite Single vom kommenden Album „At Storm’s Edge“, welches am 14.07.2023 bei Lifeforce Records erscheint.

https://orcd.co/aetherian_ase

https://aetherianlfr.bandcamp.com/album/at-storms-edge

„In every myth and every legend, across vast continents and raging seas, through the ages they are preserved. Looming over empires, igniting revolutions, destroying civilizations. Where the perpetual flames awoke, what was built, is no more.“