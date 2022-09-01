AENAON :: Neue Single der griechischen Prog Black Metaller

Die hellenische Prog Black Metal Band AENAON veröffentlicht ein Musikvideo und eine neue Single mit dem Titel “Hysteria”. Das kommende Album “Mnemosyne”, von dem der Song stammt, wird am 7. Oktober über Agonia Records veröffentlicht. www.aenaon.bandcamp.com

Info:

“Six years have passed since our last album and we are thrilled to finally share our darkest effort so far,” comments AENAON. “As always, we have been silent but creatively restless, aiming to a timeless creation. Mnemosyne is an album of noir aesthetics and emotional extremity. The title derives from the Greek goddess of remembrance and the river of memory.”