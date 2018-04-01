NAPALM DEATH

“Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs”

(Grindcore)

Wertung: Empfehlung!

VÖ: 30.03.2018

Label: Century Media Records

Webseite: Homepage, Facebook, Bandcamp

Zu ihrer Anfangszeit hätten die Miterfinder des Grindcore für diese 31 Tracks, wahrscheinlich weniger Zeit in Anspruch genommen, als mittlerweile für die Hälfte dieser Compilation, die aus Bonustracks, Japan-Onlys und digitalen Songs und ähnlichem besteht.

Allesamt wurden sie aufgenommen zwischen 2004 und 2014.

Den Unterscheid im Sound kann man den Songs teilweise anhören, aber keinesfalls negativ.

Die Scheibe wirkt musikalisch wie aus einem Guss und könnte auch einfach das aktuelle, überlange, neue Album sein.

Als die Scheibe angekündigt wurde, war ich ehrlich gesagt sogar skeptisch, obwohl ich NAPALM DEATH vergöttere, aber Compilations sind nicht so wirklich mein Ding, meistens bestehen sie auch oft aus Proberaumaufnahmen oder Vorabinstrumentalen, die zwar interessant sein können, aber meistens nicht ihr Geld wert sind in meinen Augen!

Hier ist das ganz anders.

Als ich die E-Mail mit dem Link zur Scheibe erhielt, habe ich gedacht: Na gut, hörst du halt mal rein!

Danach lief die Scheibe 3 Tage auf Hot Rotation!

Soundtechnisch alles hervorragend, Songs die es zwar nicht auf das jeweilige Album geschafft haben oder eben für Splits benutzt wurden, welche qualitativ aber keinem Album unwürdig sind.

Knallerdinger dabei!

Was soll man sonst noch groß zu NAPALM DEATH sagen?

Wer sie nicht kennt, der hat was verpennt und sollte das schleunigst nachholen.

Ich bin trotz meiner Skepsis um eine geile ND-Scheibe reicher geworden.

Starkes Teil! Gut, dass ich meiner Skepsis nicht nachgegeben habe! (hendrik)

Hier nochmal eine kopierte Liste, wo man die entsprechenden Songs vorher schon hätte finden können:

Track 1 – vinyl-only bonus track from “Utilitarian” album sessions 2011.

Tracks 2, 10, 16, 17 – bonus tracks from “Apex Predator – Easy Meat” album sessions 2014.

Track 3 – Japan-only bonus track from “Utilitarian” album sessions 2011.

Track 4 – bonus track from “The Code Is Red…Long Live The Code” album sessions 2004.

Tracks 5, 30, 31 – bonus tracks from “Smear Campaign” album sessions 2006.

Track 6 – Japan-only bonus track from “Apex Predator – Easy Meat” album sessions 2014.

Track 7 – Japan-only bonus track from “Time Waits For No Slave” album sessions 2008.

Tracks 8 and 15 – taken from Split EP with Melvins, recorded 2013.

Track 9 – Japan-only bonus track from “Apex Predator – Easy Meat” album sessions 2014.

Tracks 11 and 23 – bonus tracks from “Utilitarian” album sessions 2011.

Track 12 – taken from Split EP with Heaven Shall Burn, recorded 2014.

Track 13 – taken from Split EP with Voivod, recorded 2014.

Track 14 – bonus track from “Time Waits For No Slave” album sessions 2008.

Tracks 18 and 19 – taken from Split EP with Melt Banana, recorded 2014.

Track 20 – Japan-only bonus track from “The Code Is Red…Long Live The Code” album sessions 2004.

Track 21 – digital single as DZI Foundation benefit following the 2015 Nepal earthquake, recorded 2014.

Tracks 22 and 27 – taken from Split EP with Converge, recorded 2012.

Track 24 – bonus track from “Time Waits For No Slave” album sessions 2008.

Track 25 – taken from “Respect Your Roots Worldwide” compilation, recorded 2011.

Track 26 – B-Side from “Analysis Paralysis” EP; recorded 2011.

Track 28 – taken from special Decibel Magazine Flexi EP, recorded 2010.

Track 29 – taken from “Covering 20 Years Of Extremes” compilation, recorded 2008.