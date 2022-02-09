KONVENT :: Neuer Track vom kommenden Album

Am 11. März 2022 melden sich die dänischen Brutal Death Doom Metaller KONVENT mit ihrem brandneuen Album “Call Down The Sun” über Napalm Records zurück. Mit einem Video zu “Pipe Dreams” liegt nun ein neuer Vorgeschmack auf das Album vor.

“‘Pipe Dreams’ dives deep into the heart of manipulation, whether it be by a person, an institution or an entire industry,” vocalist Rikke reveals. “In the ‘Pipe Dreams’ factory, insecure people are deceived, exploited and told that their biggest dreams are just about to come true..”