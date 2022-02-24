I AM THE NIGHT :: Neues Video kündigt Album im Mai an

Die neue finnische Band mit bekannten Gesichtern nennt sich I AM THE NIGHT und ist musikalisch im 90er Jahre Black Metal verwurzelt “where walls of guitars and synthesizers raise the forces of darkness in a battle against the heavens and burning angels light up the night sky.”

Mitglieder sind Markus Vanhala (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum), Janne Markkanen (ex-Omnium Gatherum), Okko Solanterä (Horizon Ignited) und Waltteri Väyrynen (Paradise Lost, Bodom After Midnight). Ihr Debüt “While The Gods Are Sleeping” soll am 6. Mai bei Svart Records erscheinen. Vorab gibt’s schon mal den Track “Ode To The Nightsky” mit Video.

“Black metal art has been a continuous and serious pursuit in my personal life since my early teenage years”, explains guitarist Vanhala, and he continues; “In The Nightside Eclipse, Storm Of The Light’s Bane and De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas opened the gate to the dark side for me years ago, as can be heard from the music we make with I Am The Night.”