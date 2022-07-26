GOSPELHEIM :: Erste Videosingle der britischen Dark Rock/Metal Band

Die okkulte Dark Rock/Metal Band GOSPELHEIM hat ein düsteres Video veröffentlicht, das die erste Single “Praise Be” illustriert. Das Video stammt vom neuen Album “Ritual & Repetition” der Briten, das am 21. Oktober bei Prophecy Productions erscheinen soll.

GOSPELHEIM comment on ‘Praise Be’: “This dark ballad teases the listener with erotic undertones and speaks about the inner revolution of moral values”, “singer and guitarist Ricardo explains. “The lyrics of ‘Praise Be’ reflect on the very fabric of spirituality, and the connections between the human mind, body, and soul.”