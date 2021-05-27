DÖDSRIT :: Neues Album ‘Mortal Coil’ im Fullstream

Die schwedisch niederländische Atmospheric/Melodic Black Metal Band DÖDSRIT hat einen Tag vor Release ihres neuen Album “Mortal Coil” am 28.05. das gesamte Album im Fullstream beim YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion online gestellt (-> Review hier). https://www.facebook.com/DODSRIT/

Info: “Out from a concept of misery and suffering, our feeble and dying world is the subject of a new hymn to its demise. ‘Mortal Coil’ is Dödsrit’s third full-length, featured on a yet short career though wholly filled with soul drenching moments. Featuring four tracks, Dödsrit’s ‘Mortal Coil’ hails the smothering ashes of purgatory’s flames by forging a wall of soul tearing riffing, blistering belligerence conjoining melody with aggression, a genuine blaze of cacophony and heart wrenching melancholy.”