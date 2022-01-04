DIAMORTE :: Neue Single der Theatrical Metal Opera Band

Zu ihrer neuen, düsteren Single “Where The Light Grows Cold” haben die Theatrical Metal Opera Band DIAMORTE ein (Lyric-)Video veröffentlicht. www.diamorte.com

“DiAmorte is a Theatrical Metal Production with operatic and live visual elements, presenting the stories of the albums as a live experience.”

Drake Mefestta talking about the new single, “We can’t wait for you to hear this absolute BEHEMOTH of a track featuring the Budapest Scoring Orchestra and the international cast of DiAmorte. Trust us when we say you’ve never heard something quite like this before, and that’s a promise.”

DiAmorte is

Drake Mefestta – Lacroix, Guttural Vocalist

James Dorton – Dorian, Guttural/Bass Vocalist (Black Crown Initiate)

Colin Parks – Majin, The Betrayer, Baritone Vocalist (Devilment/Ghosts of Atlantis)

Mordian – Fayte, Alto Vocalist

Rachl Quinn – Cordelia, High Soprano Vocalist (Graveshadow)

Drew Hurst – Guitars

Featured Artists

Budapest Scoring – Live Orchestra and Choir Performance

James Stewart – Drums (Decapitated)

Mike LePond – Bass (Symphony X)

James Stephenson – Guitars (Stymphalian Productions)

Jon Phipps – Pre-Production/Sound Design (Dragonforce/Amorphis)

Spencer Creaghan – Virtual Orchestration

Markus Johansson – Written Guitars