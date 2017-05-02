BLAINE ROHMER

“Promise of Autumn”

(Atmospheric Dark/Gothic Metal)

Wertung: Empfehlung!

VÖ: 31.03.2017

Label: Eigenproduktion / Weißrussland

Webseite: Facebook / Bandcamp

Auf dieses Ein-Mann-Projekt aus Weißrussland bin ich eher zufällig gestoßen, bei YouTube. Sofort hat ich die Atmosphäre der neuen Songs gepackt. Das Keyboard gleichberechtigt bis dominant zu den melodischen Gitarrenläufen, die vom Sound her eher aus dem atmospherischen Black Metal kommen. Dazu hat der Macher, Gennadiy Kharitonov, auf seinem dritten Album dazu entschlossen, nicht mehr wie auf den anderen Werken zu keifen, sondern seine cleane Stimme einzusetzen. Dadurch wird das Album zu etwas Besonderem, denn der Cleangesang passt aus meiner Sicht sehr gut zu den melodischen, sphärischen Songs, die eine gewisse Magie und Epik, aber auch eine tiefe Sehnsucht und Melancholie ausstrahlen.

Ich habe es für mich irgendwo zwischen epischen Songs von CALADAN BROOD und vom Keyboard dominierten Dark/Gothic Metal der Finnen DARK THE SUNS eingeordnet, die ich beide sehr gerne höre. Über bandcamp habe ich auch in alte Songs reingehört, aber die sieben Songs auf “Promise of Autumn” sind eine klasse besser als die beiden Vorgänger, sowohl von der Musik als auch jetzt mit dem Cleangesang.

Wer in irgendeiner Weise atmosphärischen (Black) Metal mag und einem prägnanten Keyboardsound nicht abgeneigt gegenüber steht, dem sei ein Reinhören bei BLAINE ROHMER dringend empfohlen. Ich habe einige Ohrwürmer entdeckt, die ich nicht mehr loswerde. “Solar Empire” und “The Reaver of Worlds” haben sich tief in die Gehörgänge eingegraben und gehören aktuell zu den meistgehörten Songs in diesem Jahr. (eller)

English version:

On this one-man project from Belarus I came across by chance, on YouTube. I immediately got the atmosphere of the new songs packed. The keyboard equals to the dominant melodic guitars, which come from the sound rather from the atmospheric black metal. On his third album, the performer, Gennadiy Kharitonov, decided not to use harsh vocals like the other works, but to use his clean voice. This makes the album special, because the clean voice fits in my view very well to the melodic, spherical songs, which emit a certain magic and epic, but also a deep longing and melancholy.

I’ve classified it somewhere between epic songs by CALADAN BROOD and the keyboard-dominated Dark / Gothic Metal of DARK THE SUNS, which I both like to hear very much. About bandcamp, I have also listened to old songs, but the seven songs on “Promise of Autumn” are a better class than the two predecessors, both from the music and with the clean voice.

If you are in any way listening to atmospheric (Black) Metal and like a prominent keyboardsound, be sure to listen to BLAINE ROHMER. I’ve discovered some earworms that I can not get rid of anymore. “Solar Empire” and “The Reaver of Worlds” have buried themselves deep into the auditory canals and are currently among the most beloved songs this year. (eller)