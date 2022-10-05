WEDNESDAY 13 :: Neue Horror Punk Single “Good Day To Be A Bad Guy”

Die Horror Punker WEDNESDAY 13 werden diesen Freitag, den 7. Oktober 2022, ihr neues Album “Horrifier” über Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Zuvor hat die Band nun ihr neuestes Werk enthüllt, die neue Single “Good Day To Be A Bad Guy”.

WEDNESDAY 13 says about “Good Day To Be A Bad Guy”:

“‘Good Day To Be a Bad Guy’ is one of my favorite tracks off the new album. This track definitely has an earlier WEDNESDAY 13 sound to it, with the horror punk hammer in full swing and excessive use of the “F” word.

The video carries on with the horror movie theme with another tribute to one of my favorite films from the 80s, Halloween III: Season Of The Witch.”