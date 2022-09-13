TRIBULATION :: Brandneue Single mit Video zum Tourauftakt

Ab dem 15. September sind TRIBULATION mit Watain und Abbath auf Tour durch Europa. Nachdem TRIBULATION Anfang des Jahres einen schwedischen Grammy Award für ihr etztes Album “Where the Gloom Becomes Sound” (2021) erhalten haben, sind sie nun mit einer neuen eigenständigen Single und einem Video zurück: “Hamartia”. https://tribulation.lnk.to/hamartia

“Hamartia” ist die erste Aufnahme mit dem neuen Gitarristen Joseph Tholl und wurde mit Robert Pehrsson aufgenommen, von Tom Dalgety gemischt (der zuvor “Where the Gloom Becomes Sound” abgemischt hat), von Magnus Lindberg gemastert und mit einem Artwork von TRIBULATION-Gitarrist Adam Zaars versehen.

TRIBULATION’s Adam Zaars commented about “Hamartia” as follows: “This is a song about the many shades of the word Hamartia. It’s an angry gothic tragedy sonically, and introduces Joseph on guitar. This is the first of a few. We hope you like it!”