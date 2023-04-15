SHADE EMPIRE :: 1. Single vom für Herbst angekündigten Album

Die finnischen Symphonic Black Metaller SHADE EMPIRE haben angekündigt, dass ihr sechstes Studioalbum „Sunholy“ am 15. September über Candlelight Records erscheinen wird. Im Vorfeld der Veröffentlichung hat die Band ihr neues Video zur ersten Single „In Amongst the Woods“ enthüllt.

Pre-save „Sunholy“ here: https://CandlelightRecords.lnk.to/ShadeEmpireSunholyPR

Comments the band: „Six years after the release of Poetry of the Ill-Minded, we are pleased to present you with our new album „Sunholy“. We are very excited to let our fans hear what we have been up to. The record is brutality and beauty in perfect harmony.“