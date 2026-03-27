SCHEITAN :: Neue Single „A Million Days“

Die schwedische Gothic Rock Band SCHEITAN hat mit „A Million Days“ eine brandneue Single aus ihrem neuen, noch unbetitelten Album veröffentlicht, das derzeit in Arbeit ist und voraussichtlich 2027 erscheinen soll.

Bandcamp: https://scheitan.bandcamp.com/track/a-million-days-gothic-rock

„A Million Days“ continues the band’s exploration of melodic gloom, featuring lyrics that touch on themes of endurance, internal conflict and the weight of „dead desires“. The song describes a journey through „a thousand fires“ and „a thousand battles“, centred around a heavy refrain of emotional isolation and the „drowning of a lonely soul“.