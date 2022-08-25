RIOGHAN :: 4 Single “Bruises” mit Musikvideo mit Einar Solberg

Die Finnin RIOGHAN wird ihr Debütalbum “Different Kinds Of Losses” am 9 Dezember 2022 über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Das Album wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), Einar Solberg (Leprous), Teemu Liekkala (ex-Manufacturer’s Pride, Red Eleven) und Teemu Koskela (ex-Celesty) gemacht. Die vierte Single Bruises wurde nun zusammen mit einem Musikvideo veröffentlicht.

CD pre-order: https://www.inverse.fi/shop/catalog/product_info.php?products_id=1000

Rioghan kommentiert es wie folgt:

“Bruises will bring together the most lightweight and then again the heaviest Rioghan you’ve heard so far. Lyrical themes word out a concrete story of overcoming and understanding letting go of things that no longer serve you, with the tearing internal struggle it often brings with. Getting the vocals together for this song was a new kind of personal journey to experiment all the different layers I can come up with, and the lengths it goes serves the polarity of the lyric well.”