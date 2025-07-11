PARADISE LOST :: Neue Single „Serpent On The Cross“

PARADISE LOSTs neue Single „Serpent on the Cross“ ist ab sofort erhältlich, zusammen mit dem offiziellen Video. Die Single stammt aus unserem kommenden Album“ Ascension“, das am 19. September über Nuclear Blast erscheint.

Listen: https://paradiselost.bfan.link/serpent-on-the-cross.ypo

Commenting on the song, Nick says:

„The cross represents stability, prosperity, hope and happiness. The serpent represents trepidation, anguish and overbearing sadness, lurking in the shadows ready to take everything away.“