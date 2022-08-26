MORTEMIA :: Track Nummer 11 feat. Linda Toni Grahn aus “Pandemic Sessions”

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat nun den elften MORTEMIA-Song aus den “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions” veröffentlicht. Der Track, bei dem Linda Toni Grahn (Anima Veil, ex Follow the Cipher) als Gastsängerin mitwirkt, ist seit dem 26. August 2022 auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich. Der Track trägt den Titel ‘Forever and Beyond’.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemiaandsirenia/forever-and-beyond-feat-linda-toni-grahn-2

Morten Veland:

“I am proud and honoured to introduce Linda Toni Grahn from Anima Veil (ex-Follow the Cipher) as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The 11th song is entitled ‘Forever and Beyond’, and will be available on all digital platforms on the 26th of August 2022. This song is a very powerful, groovy and quite uptempo track. Linda has a really cool signature voice with a great diversity that fits perfectly for this track. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Linda on board this project, and I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all. Forever and Beyond is an awesome addition to “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions.”