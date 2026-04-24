MORTEMIA :: Neuer Song feat. Jessica Thierjung (LYRIEL)

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat heute den achten MORTEMIA-Song aus „The Cover Collab Sessions“ veröffentlicht. Eine Sammlung von 12 Cover-Songs, bei denen für jeden Song verschiedene Gastsänger mitwirken. Dieser Track ist eine Coverversion von „Send me an Angel“, ursprünglich aufgenommen von Real Life, mit Jessica Thierjung (LYRIEL) als Gastsängerin. Der Song ist ab heute, dem 24. April 2026, auf allen digitalen Plattformen erhältlich.

Listen: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemiaandlyriel/send-me-an-angel-feat-jessica-thierjung

Quote – Morten Veland:

„I’m proud and honoured to welcome Jessica Thierjung as my special guest for ‚The Cover Collab Sessions‘. The song of choice this time is the timeless classic ‚Send me an angel‘ by the Australian band Real Life. This is definitely one of those classic hits from the eighties that has stayed with me since the first time I heard it. I had this song in mind for a rendition since I started out on ‚the cover collab sessions‘, and I am super thrilled to have teamed up with Jessica for this song. I discovered Jessica’s band LYRIEL a few years ago, and instantly took notice of Jessica’s beautiful voice. So I’ve had her in mind for a possible collab for some time now, and I am very glad that we could finally make it happen. Jessica did an awesome job on this song and she was able to convey those eighties vibes that I love so much, also adding her own personal touch“.