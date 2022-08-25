MOONSPELL :: Neuer Livetrack “Hermitage”

Am 30. September 2022 veröffentlichen die portugiesischen Dark Metaller MOONSPELL ihr neues BluRay/DVD/Album mit dem Titel “From Down Below – Live 80 Meters Deep” über Napalm Records. Live aufgenommen in den Grutas de Mira D’Aire, einem der sieben Naturwunder Portugals, lädt “From Down Below – Live 80 Meters Deep” zu einem Abenteuer ein und präsentiert das letzte Album “Hermitage” (2021) der Band in seiner ursprünglichsten Form, live aus dem Inneren einer der beeindruckendsten Höhlen Europas. Die Aufnahme ist ein einzigartiges klangliches und visuelles Erlebnis mit einer starken Dosis an filmischem Flair, unwirklicher Atmosphäre und der umgebenden, widerhallenden Natur in ihrer rohen Form.

Nach dem bereits veröffentlichten Video zur ersten Single “Entitlement” haben MOONSPELL heute einen Clip zum Albumtitel “Hermitage” veröffentlicht.

Vocalist Fernando Ribeiro comments:

“While the world agonized at home, we went deep down below to a cave to record a DVD with some of our bravest fans watching it. From Down Below is also a documentation of the hard times we lived during the pandemic with the mask mandate and social distance. Curiously, to all of us that night at the cave, it seemed that we could breathe fresher air than at the surface. That’s the power of music, to travel beyond our afflictions and that’s the message of the title song, Hermitage (Live 80 Meters Deep) we now present to our beloved pack, on our way to better days.”