KAAMOS WARRIORS :: 2. neue Single mit Video

Die finnische Pagan Metal Band KAAMOS WARRIORS wird ihr noch unbetiteltes fünftes Studioalbum im Laufe des Jahres 2026 über Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die zweite Single „Nightless Night“ erscheint heute mit Musikvideo.

Listen: https://push.fm/fl/kaamos-warriors-nightless

The guitarist Jani Moilanen comments:

„The new single „Nightless Night“ continues the exploration into the Finnish paganism with ethereal and melodic approach. It is the second song of the upcoming album following the opening track „Seita“, which was released earlier this year.“