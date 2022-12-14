INSOMNIUM :: Neue Single „White Christ“ feat. Sakis Tolis

Am 24. Februar werden die finnischen Metal Melancholiker INSOMNIUM ihr neuntes Album „Anno 1696“ über Century Media Records veröffentlichen. Basierend auf einer Kurzgeschichte von Niilo Sevänen (Bass/Gesang), ist „Anno 1696“ von Trauer und den letzten bröckelnden Resten von Hoffnung durchwoben. Als Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album kann die neue Single „White Christ“ (feat. Sakis Tolis von Rotting Christ) jetzt gestreamt werden, das Video dazu ist unter der Regie von Riivata entstanden: https://insomnium.lnk.to/Anno1696

Guitarist Markus Vanhala comments about the track: „Heavy & hypnotic! A very Rotting Christ-influenced song, and it was insane that in the end Sakis of Rotting Christ ended up being featured on the song as a vocalist. Can’t wait to see people raise their fists at concerts for this banger.“

Bassist/vocalist Niilo Sevänen adds: „This is Markus Vanhala’s composition and maybe the heaviest song on the album. Great to have Sakis from Rotting Christ on this track too. Lyrically it is about the mindset of the main antagonist of the story and the religious fervor.“

Guitarist Ville Friman concludes: „A really catchy and heavy song. Also a new type of Insomnium song we have not had before on any previous albums.“