INSOMNIUM :: Neue Single „The Witch Hunter“

Am 24. Februar werden die finnischen Metal-Melancholiker INSOMNIUM ihr neuntes Album „Anno 1696“ über Century Media Records veröffentlichen. Basierend auf einer Kurzgeschichte von Niilo Sevänen (Bass/Gesang), ist Anno 1696 von Trauer und den letzten bröckelnden Resten von Hoffnung durchzogen. Als Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album kann die neue Single „The Witch Hunter“ jetzt gestreamt werden: https://insomnium.lnk.to/Anno1696

Guitarist Markus Vanhala comments about the track: „This is a good example of a song growing and finding its own wings during the studio process. This one definitely has a cinematic feel; the storyline needs the essence of journey moving forward. In fact, I made a Finnish vocal demo for this one, reading and screaming Niilo’s storyline, but only the name stayed and translated from ‚Noidanmetsästäjä‘ to English. But that’s another story and a secret version never to be found by ‚outsiders’… :)“