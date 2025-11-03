IN MOURNING :: Neues Video zu „Moonless Sky“

Die schwedische Progressive Melodic Death Metal Band IN MOURNING hat ein neues Video zu „Moonless Sky“ veröffentlicht, der neuesten Single aus ihrem siebten Album „The Immortal“, das im August erschienen ist. Der langsame, emotionale Track taucht tief in düstere Gefilde ein und erhält nun eine ebenso eindringliche visuelle Umsetzung. „The Immortal“ wurde am 29. August 2025 über Supreme Chaos Records und Dalapop veröffentlicht.

„What makes us stay here, when it becomes so very dark. I think that sentence captures this song, and I think Jonna portrays it in a beautiful way with this video,“ says guitarist Björn Pettersson. Vocalist Tobias Netzell calls it „a song to catch your breath when you are in the middle of the darkest tempest.“