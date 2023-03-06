NEWS

IHSAHN :: Coversong von Kent’s „Dom Andra“ feat. Jonas Renske

Der norwegische Progressive Metal Pionier IHSAHN hat eine neue Single veröffentlicht, „Dom Andra ft. Jonas Renske“ (Katatonia), eine Coverversion eines Songs der schwedischen Alt-Rock-Band KENT. Es ist die zweite Singleauskopplung aus der kommenden „Fascination Street Sessions“ EP, die am 24. März über Candlelight Records veröffentlicht wird. Aufgenommen im Rahmen eines Online-Bildungsprojekts mit der URM Academy und dem Produzenten Jens Bogren.

Comments Ihsahn: „Prior to getting involved with this project, I’d been talking to Jonas Renske (Katatonia) about doing a cover of the Swedish band Kent and the song ‚Dom Andra‘, and what better opportunity to do a cover of a Swedish band, in Swedish, with a Swedish vocalist, in Sweden with one of the top producers in Sweden. Needless to say, Jonas did a stunning performance of the song and I hope the rest makes it justice too!“

Fascination Street sessions EP Tracklisting
1: The Observer Ft. Øystein H. Aadland
2: Contorted Monuments
3: Dom Andra (Kent cover) Ft. Jonas Renske (Katatonia)

 